Geraldine (Pearse) Zuehlke May 23, 1945 – May 19, 2021

Geraldine Zuehlke, better known as Gerry or GG, went to be with our lord on May 19, 2021. Geraldine (Pearse) Zuehlke was born on May 23, 1945 in Ballinger, Texas. She married Lewis Gene Zuehlke, also of Ballinger.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis on February 1, 2003. After 34 wonderful years of married, they had one daughter, Laura Jene Brooks. She married Marty Joe Brooks and they have a daughter, Hannah Joe Brooks, all of which were her greatest blessings.

Gerry’s extended family was Joe and Gaye Brooks of Odessa and all of their family. To her, they weren’t just in-laws, we were fortunate enough to spend every holiday together.

She kept in touch with her Ballinger High School classmates from the class of 1964 and also considered them an important part of her family.

GG was an extremely hard worker who started at a very young age, helping her dad and uncle do odd jobs around Ballinger to help provide for their family.

For 45 years, Gerry worked for the public. After high school graduation, she immediately went to work for Safeway Grocery in Ballinger and later as a bookkeeper for Farmers & Merchant State Bank in Ballinger.

She and Lewis moved to Odessa where she worked as a bank teller at American Bank, First National Bank. There she worked as a certified teller trainer where she trained and certified the first bank tellers in the state of Texas. Out of 350 bank employees, it was there where she was named their FIRST employee of the month.

She then worked as an office manager and receptionist at Clark Chiropractic Clinic and then moved to office manager and receptionist at the University Dental Clinic.

After moving to Abilene, Gerry worked for Coca-Cola as a business development representative where she retired and moved to Fort Worth to be with her family.

“I am now at peace! Be happy for me and go on with your lives.“