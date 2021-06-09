Max’s Page 6-9-21

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God.” Matt. 5:9

The beatitudes are well known among the statements Jesus shared in His teachings. The entire collection provides us with the godly character that identify His followers. There are blessings that come to those who hear His teachings and apply them to life. There will be blessings that flow from His disciples to others at the same time.

Our selected beatitude declares that peacemakers will be known as God’s children. Our present-day society needs large numbers of peacemakers. Unrest, chaos, troubles, riots, clamoring, disputes and every form of disruption known to man fills our land as well as many places around the world.

Jesus, our Lord and Savior is called the “Prince of Peace”. Rightly so! He makes it possible for mankind to make peace with our Creator. His atoning sacrifice is the only avenue to be at peace with God the Father. Through Him our sins are washed away. In Him we walk in the Truth. By Him we are brought into harmony with God’s divine purpose. It is an emotional and spiritual inner peace that is found in the peace Jesus offers. “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives.” John 14:27

The teachings Jesus left for us to follow calls for a peace with one another. “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” Rom. 12:18. “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace.” Col. 3:16

God provides for His children a peace that transcends all understanding. Phil. 4:4-7. The peace of God guards our hearts.

Through prayer we bring our worries and cares to Him. By having God’s peace within us, by having been called to be a peacemaker; we influence the world around us.

Blesses come to and they flow through the Christian life.

Come to Him and be a peacemaker. It will make a difference.

Max Pratt 325-718-9987 ninthstcoc@gmail.com