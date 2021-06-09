Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

“Meet You at the Square” BBQ Cook Off

    The Rowena Lions Club will be having the annual “Meet You at the Square” BBQ Cook Off
    on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Entry fee is $100 per team and the categories are Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Beans and Margaritas. Cash Prizes and Trophies will be awarded to the top finishers. There will be a children’s parade around the “square” at 11am. (all children are welcomed to participate). The Rowena 4H will be selling BBQ sandwiches and other refreshments during the day and there will be a Cornhole Tournament starting in the evening after the awards presentation. For more info /entry/rules contact: Cliff 325-442-2331, 325-977-1672 or after 6pm: Pat 325-442-3541, Howard 325-895-1648 or Mike 325-442-2006.

