The Rowena Lions Club will be having the annual “Meet You at the Square” BBQ Cook Off

on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Entry fee is $100 per team and the categories are Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Beans and Margaritas. Cash Prizes and Trophies will be awarded to the top finishers. There will be a children’s parade around the “square” at 11am. (all children are welcomed to participate). The Rowena 4H will be selling BBQ sandwiches and other refreshments during the day and there will be a Cornhole Tournament starting in the evening after the awards presentation. For more info /entry/rules contact: Cliff 325-442-2331, 325-977-1672 or after 6pm: Pat 325-442-3541, Howard 325-895-1648 or Mike 325-442-2006.