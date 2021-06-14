Dorothy Miller Dankworth February 02, 1926 – June 10, 2021

Dorothy Miller Dankworth, 95, passed away at her residence in Ballinger, Texas on June 10, 2021.

Dorothy was born on February 2, 1926 in Ballinger, Texas to Ernest and Arlie Miller. She attended school in Ballinger and graduated from Ballinger High School.

Dorothy married Jimmy Dankworth on January 3, 1947. They resided in Ballinger where Jimmy owned and operated Dankworth Packing Company.

After high school Dorothy took art courses from McMurry and Abilene Christian University, took numerous workshops from well-known artists, and taught Sunday School to kindergarten through high school students. Dorothy loved to play tennis, play bridge with her many friends in her Bridge Club, and to play Mahjong with special friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jimmy, and her granddaughter Christi Majors.

She is survived by her two children of whom she was very proud, Kathy Henry and husband Jake, Jr. and Mike Dankworth and wife Peggy, granddaughter Ami Carpenter and husband Ray, great-grandchildren Abigail and Caroline, cousins Wanda Ward and husband Bob, Gerry Donavon and husband Terry, Sharon Sue Menchaca and husband Steve, Pam Swetmon, Clark Gill, Crystal Solley and husband Joe, Brad Miller, Gary Miller, Jay Miller, David Clanton, Devin Clanton, and Deidra Enck. She is also survived by her long-time special friend Janice Spreen, childhood friend Mary Sykes, Gwen Owens, Pete and Ginger Bryan, and numerous other friends.

Donations to a favorite charity may be made in Dorothy’s name. Especially close to her heart were St. Jude Children’s Hospital and First United Methodist Church in Ballinger, Texas.

