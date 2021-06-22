Talpa Talk 6-22-2021

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Well, for the first part of the week it was. I was standing at the kitchen window and thought I saw a couple of critters in the back yard. Went out to get a closer look and I had three Peacocks out there. Two male and one hen. They really didn’t seem to be afraid of me. I watched them peck and find what they could to eat. My two cats just watched. They generally leave everyone else alone unless challenged. About then, one of the males spread his tail out. Wow. Wish I could have gotten a pic of my cats. Their eyes nearly bugged out of their heads. Tobi sez to Angel, “Did you seeTHAT?” Then later the quiet neighborhood was treated to the Peacock’s particular scream. It sounds like someone yelling “HELP”.

That cleared the cats out. The Peacocks wondered around and made their way out back. I was wanting the little red hen to come over and see her reaction. I have no idea where they are supposed to be.

On a recent Monday, Judy and I were invited to come to town. The invitation came from Julia, a long time friend of Mary, a nice older lady that Judy sits with. She usually comes for Sunday dinner. A pleasant person and we all enjoy her company. She has been the County Clerk for the past several years.

She is now the County Judge. That is a good fit and a logical selection.

Of course, she moved to a new office. Which brings up her friend and security person, Calvin. Cal is a good sized boxer dog. He is very well mannered and will be a friend, unless you start up something. He kept going to Julia’s old office and she had to keep going and bringing him back to her new office. He has a regular schedule to go outside. He doesn’t bark or cause any problem. I think that everyone there is sort of happy to have him. When business is going on, he has a place to go lie down and wait. Oh, of course he comes to dinner on Sunday. He doesn’t eat people food from the table. He is good friends with Mary’s dog, Maddison. They go out in the back yard and chase birds.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob