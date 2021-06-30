Eddie Frances Wiese November 26, 1961 – June 28, 2021

Eddie Frances Wiese, 59, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Eddie was born on November 26, 1961, in Ballinger, Texas to Edwin and Marcella Fischer Zly. She was the fifth daughter in a family of six girls. She graduated from Ballinger High School in 1980. She attended Angelo State University and while there, she met her soulmate and husband of almost 36 years. After her graduation from ASU, they were married in Olfen, TX on October 26, 1985. They had two sons, Matthew Blaine and Mitchell Blake. Calvin and Eddie moved to Ohio in 1992 where they lived life and raised their sons together. Matthew and Mitchell brought Eddie so much joy and she loved watching and supporting them in their sports and Show Choir.

She was a Texas girl living in Ohio, but she visited her big Texas family and friends as often as she could. She was especially attached to the children in the family and always sent gifts and cards to them for birthdays and special occasions. Eddie had lots of special Ohio friends who became her second family, especially Debbie, Leigh, and Gail. They loved her and cared for her like she was their own.

She worked for PNC Bank (Ohio), and Ameritas as a benefit specialist. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Ohio.

Eddie’s strength and courage during her fight against cancer was an inspiration to her family, friends, and those she met during her journey. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was sensitive, caring and always had a smile on her face.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marcella Fischer Zly, her second mother Eldoris Goetz Zly, sister Karla Zly Cook, mother-in-law and father-in-law Anna Doris (Stevens) and Benjamin Wiese, Jr., and brothers-in-law David Duke, Johnny Cook, Benjamin Wiese, III, and Daniel Brzenski, and sister-in-law Della Wiese Long.

Eddie is survived by her husband, Calvin, and her sons, Matthew (fiancée DeeAnne) and Mitchell (fiancée Khaila). She is also survived by her dad, Edwin Zly, sisters Joan (Dennis) Lange of Miles, Ellen Jean “Jeanie” Duke, Laura (Brad) Brevard, and Martha (Rick) Rose all of Ballinger, Becky (Mark) Livingston of Colleyville, TX, brother Herbie (Vicki) Goetz of San Antonio, brother-in-law Clifton Wiese, 4 sisters-in-law Carolyn (Charles) Kuhn, Linda (Billy) Waller, Joann Wiese and Shirley Brzenski. Eddie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to the rosary, which will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at 6 pm at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, Tx with visitation at Lange funeral home on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, Tx on Thursday, July 1, at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

A special thank you to Home Health/Hospice of Ballinger, University of Cincinnati Hospital (Dr. Caroline Billingsley) and Shannon Hospital Oncology (Dr. David Cummings and Tiffany Wilde). The family also thanks Debbie Christman for her friendship, selfless care and comfort during the last 3 ½ years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Health/Hospice of Ballinger or to a charity of your choosing.