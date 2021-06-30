Gene Clack January 17, 1953 – June 23, 2021

James Eugene “Gene” Clack joined Jesus in Heaven. Gene loved to sing. He sang all kinds of songs. He sang Happy Birthday to everyone and now he is singing with the Heavenly Hosts praising Jesus. Gene loved Jesus and his family with his whole heart. Gene was a friend to everyone and would tell anyone about our Father God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.

Gene entered this world in El Paso, TX on January 17, 1953, and went to heaven from Canyon, TX on June 23, 2021. He called Andrews his hometown and graduated from Andrews High School in 1971. Black and Gold were the colors to wave until he went to Baylor where he waved the Green and Gold.

He graduated from Baylor Law School in 1976 and began his law practice in Crane, TX where he practiced both civil and criminal law and was the Crane County Attorney for many years. As his love of people divulged into the community, he was involved in the Crane Volunteer Fire Department, Lions Club, and whenever there was a need. A move to Ballinger, TX kept him on his toes with a civil and criminal practice. He loved the people in Ballinger and was active in the Rotary Club, serving as President twice and the Ethnic Festival.

Gene loved the outdoors as he loved living in the country. He loved the generational family ranch out from Talpa where he wanted his body to rest. Talpa ranch was a place to play, hunt, fish, remember his grandparents or just sit and enjoy the quietness.

Gene made the decision to move to Canyon when we needed more help. We traded 55 acres for a neighborhood.

More than practicing law, the Black and Gold or the Green and Gold or the Talpa Ranch he loved his family. He told us all he loved us many times.

Gene’s father James H. “Jim” Clack passed to heaven before Gene.

Cherishing his memory are his loving wife of over 28 years, Sandra Clack. James Clack and wife Kaila and grandson Clack, who will join us in October. Jeff Clack and wife Jordan and daughter, Jentri. April Hunley and husband, Jeremy, and daughters Shelby and Addison. John Hirrill and wife Kay and son Ty. His mother Knoxine Clack will always hold him dear as son. Siblings Cynthia Clack and boyfriend Randall Shafer and brother Steve Clack and wife Nelwyn and their families. Special sister-in-law Lindra Riordan.

Going to heaven was not sudden for Gene. He fought Post-Polio (had polio at age 2), Congestive Heart Failure, and Diabetes for many years. All three of those did not dance well together many times.

Gene loved large parties and celebrations and wanted a celebration of his life with food, music, a little dancing, and sharing good and funny stories.

Please join us for visitation at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 12-2 pm. We will be proceeding from there to the burial site at Talpa Ranch with a graveside service at 3 pm. The Celebration of Gene’s Life will be at the Carnegie Library for food, music, a little dancing, and sharing good and funny stories. We will start at the Library at 5 and end at 8 pm.

Our family asks that donations in honor of Gene be made to the American Diabetes Association or a favorite charity.