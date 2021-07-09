Carl Lange December 31, 1949 – July 08, 2021

Carl James Lange, 71, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Angelo, Texas.

Carl was born on Saturday, December 31, 1949, in Ballinger, Texas to Walter O. and Mollie (Jansa) Lange. He grew up on a farm in Olfen, Texas with his two brothers and attended St. Joseph’s High School in Rowena. Carl graduated from Angelo State University and proudly supported his alma mater for the rest of his life.

Carl married Deanna (aka DeeDee) Woodruff at Sacred Heart Cathedral in 1974 after meeting her at ASU and together they shared 46 years. He served in the United States National Guard and worked as a laboratory scientist at St. John’s Hospital and Shannon Medical Center. He delivered Meals for the Elderly, worked at the Community Garden of Eden, and volunteered at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. He supported his two children by coaching soccer, leading Boy Scouts and 4-H, and attending every game, concert, or recital. (Even if he had just worked all night at the hospital.) He had an incredible green thumb and could make anything grow, including a giant prize-winning pumpkin.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mollie Lange, his younger brother Ronnie, his mother-in-law Muriel Kouvelis, and his sister-in-law Janice Lange.

He is survived by his wife Deanna, his daughter Alison Lange and husband Marshall Nau of San Antonio, his son Mark Lange of San Angelo, his brother Stanley Lange and wife Joan, his brother-in-law Bill Woodruff and wife Janea, sister-in-law Suzanne Gray, and sister-in-law Joni White and husband Rich. Grandpa will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Gus, Georgia, Lilah Jane, Avery, Charlotte, and Emma, as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his many friends, especially his neighborhood family in Southridge.

A visitation will be held for Carl on Monday, July 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A private family inurnment will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Meals for the Elderly or Sagecrest Care Center.

The family wishes to thank the Sagecrest staff for their wonderful care of Carl and for ensuring that the supply of Diet Dr. Peppers never ran low.

Guests may register online at www.ballingerfuneralhome.com