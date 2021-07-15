BALLINGER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS PERFORM IN TEXAS STATE SOLO AND ENSEMBLE CONTEST

Ballinger High School students Evan Busenlehner and Kira Garcia received Division 2 (Excellent) ratings and silver medals in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest held virtually at the end of this school year. Five other students also submitted video recordings for this competition. They were Emma Cullen, Tashaja Gonzales, Connor Gray, Reagan Helms, and Aiden Knight,

Each of these students were very diligent in preparing and submitting these recordings. They were judged on very strict UIL state standards at the discretion of the individual judge. These students qualified for participation in the state contest by receiving a Division 1 (Superior) rating in regional competition held in February. We are so proud of their accomplishments and demonstrations of musical growth this year. Dale Ellis is director of BHS vocal music activities. Ida Lee Ellis played the piano accompaniments for the students. Band directors Janet Wilson and Matt Cleveland provided valuable assistance for the students in preparing for their competitions. Mr. Cleveland also managed the technical aspects of making these recordings.