Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Appointment of G. Brint Ryan to the ERCOT Board Selection Committee

AUSTIN – In addition to restructuring the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), one of the provisions of Senate Bill 2, signed into law following the 87th Legislative Session, requires the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Speaker of the House of Representatives to each appoint one member to the ERCOT Board Selection Committee. Today, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has selected G. Brint Ryan, of Dallas, as his appointee to the 3-member selection committee. Upon making the appointment, Lt. Gov. Patrick issued the following statement:

“Brint Ryan is one of the most successful business leaders in Texas and the nation. He has significant experience working with search firms and directly hiring high-level staff around the world. He is perfect for this crucial appointment to select members of the ERCOT Board.”

G. Brint Ryan, of Dallas, is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryan, LLC, a global tax consulting firm based in Dallas. Ryan is the chairman of the Texas Association of Business and served on the University of North Texas Board of Regents. Ryan is a member of the Lt. Governor’s Business Advisory Board and he chaired the Lt. Governor’s Back to Work Task Force in 2020. Ryan and his wife Amanda have 5 daughters and reside in Dallas.