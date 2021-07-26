Dave Malloy Harrell March 1, 1951 – July 23, 2021

Dave Malloy Harrell, 70 of Ballinger, died Friday, July 23, 2021, after a lengthy battle with numerous health issues.

Dave was born on March 01, 1951, to Dave and Geneva (Owens) Harrell, in Groom, Texas. He grew up in Ballinger, where he was a welder and gas pipeline worker for Ranger Plant Construction until he retired. Dave loved his country music, cold beer, gardening, and his grandkids. He donated to St. Labre Indian School of Montana as well as Feeding America for the last several years of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Jimmy Dean Harrell, grandchildren; Summer Newton and Tanner Keeney, great-grandchild; Liam Stewart.

Dave is survived by his daughters: Shawna Horton, husband Shorty Horton of Ballinger, Brandy Harrell, of Ballinger, Hollie Harrell, husband Bryan Marsh of Abilene, Jessica Buxkemper, husband Cole Torres of Abilene, Maegen Love, husband Joseph Love stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Brothers; Tommy Harrell, wife Patricia Harrell of Ballinger, Freddie Harrell, wife Sarah Harrell of Santa Anna and Dwight “Chipper” Harrell, wife Olga Harrell of Reynosa, Mexico, Sister; Pheobie Crosby of Rowena; life-long friend and neighbor Alan Cole of Ballinger and his loyal pal Timmy Kresta of Ballinger. 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Lange Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:30 am.

Timmy and Becky Kresta welcome all family and friends to join them at their home for a luncheon provided by Arrow Ford of Abilene. After services, you can meet at 9110B US Hwy 67 Ballinger, Tx