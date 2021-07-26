Donald Ray Moore March 16, 1959 – July 24, 2021

Donald R. Moore, 62, of Paint Rock, Texas died Saturday, July 24 at Shannon Medical Center with his family nearby.

Memorial services and a reception are scheduled on Wednesday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. at The Chaparral Ranch’s Red Barn with lunch to follow. Military burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 2 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

The officiant will be Pastor Toby Irwin of Eola Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, long-time law enforcement officer, and Concho County conservationist, Don lived a full life in his short span of six decades.

He was born to Clifford and Naoma Moore on March 16, 1959, in Burnet, Texas where his father worked at Superior Dairies.

Don graduated from Lanier High School in Austin and went on to join the military where he attended training schools for ammunition, tanks, supply units, systems management, and physical security.

After serving as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom between 2007-2008, he returned to duties as a peace officer at various locations in Texas. Don had graduated from the Peace Officers Academy in 1992 and had accumulated more than 800 hours of training.

Later, Don attended Trident University in California where he received both a business administration and bachelor of science degrees.

On August 6, 2011, Don married Leah Brosig and the couple moved back to Concho County in 2013 after his retirement from the service.

Among his military honors were the Army Merit Service Award, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal. Also, he earned an Army National Guard award and received the Texas Faithful Service Medal.

Don was a member of Eola Baptist Church, a director for the Concho County Junior Livestock Association, and a lifetime member of the San Antonio Rodeo Exhibition.

Most recently, he served the city of Miles as a patrol officer and joined the Ballinger Police Dept. in 2016, continuing to serve up until the present time.

Some of Don’s happiest times were spent at the Chaparral Ranch where he tended to his cows, and together with his wife Leah made a great effort to continue her Brosig family legacy started in 1903 to be good stewards of the land and promote an alliance between livestock and wildlife.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-sister Darlene Wells.

Survivors include his wife of the home near Paint Rock; two sisters, Sandra Williams and Sue Butts; two daughters, Jessica Moore and Brooke Moore; a grandson Jessie Morales; his step-children, Joseph Schniers, Austin Schniers (Devon), and Lorie Kaye Gammill (Josh).

Event services are being provided by the Ballinger Police Dept. whose following members will be pallbearers: Larry Honeycutt, Monty Short, Ben McMahan, Edward Garcia, Wayne Backmyer, Charlie Wells, Gregg Wells, Ruben Hernandez, and Rolando Davila.

In lieu of fresh flowers, the family requests native plants that can be planted around The Chaparral Ranch venue area, donations to the Concho County Jr. Livestock Assn., Concho County 4-H group, or an individual’s favorite military-related charity.