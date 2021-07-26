(REDUCED)!!!$$500$$!!!5TH WHEEL RV TRAILER FOR SALE $$500$$ (OBO) AS IS!!!

(REDUCED)!!!$$500$$!!!5TH WHEEL RV TRAILER FOR SALE $$500$$ (OBO) AS IS!!!

Small leak in roof some recent remodeling due to water damage replaced ceiling and flies with plywood new tires pluming works great needs new electrical outlets for the wall plugs I bought it from the owner a few months ago with a bill a sale owner lost the Title but you can file yourself for one other than the minor upgrades it is in great condition we had no problems pulling the 5th wheel AS IS $500$ (OR BEST OFFER)it i