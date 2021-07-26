Robert “Toby” Harris Moore Jr April 10, 1978 – July 20, 2021

Toby Moore, 43, of Ballinger, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

He was born on April 10, 1978, to Robert Harris and Paula Kay (Swanson) Moore, Sr. in Waco, Texas. After graduation, he attended some college and went on to become a master plumber. On August 2, 2003, he married the love of his life, Tamara Celeste Nelson at the First Assembly of God Church in San Angelo, Texas.

Toby loved to hunt deer, fly fishing in Colorado, playing washers, and BBQing. Above all things, he loved to “hang out outside” with his children. His children were his life, and he spent time fishing with them and coached their sports teams, including coach pitch baseball and football. He was good with his hands and claimed to be a “Jack of all trades, a Master of one.”

Toby is preceded in death by his grandparents Paul H.V. and “Momma” Leta Swanson, and Chuck and Louise Lantz.

He is survived by his wife Tamara, his children Kimber Lee and Liam Colt Moore, his parents Robert and Paula Moore, and his brothers Tommy Moore and wife Ciera of Hutto, Texas, and Scott Moore and wife Amanda of Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his Father-in-love Darrell G. Nelson and Mother-in-love Carmen Nelson. Toby is also survived by his Aunt Ginger Ferris of Colorado, as well as a multitude of cousins and his in-law family that he loved and considered his own.

A memorial service was held for Toby, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Ballinger, with Darrell G. Nelson, Max Pratt, and Lynn Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carnegie Library or Ballinger Youth Sports Associations.