Ballinger banker to serve on leadership board for community banks

Independent Bankers Association of Texas Elects Ballinger Banker to Leadership Division Board

Sarah Long, Vice President at The First National Bank of Ballinger, Tapped to Help Lead Division that Promotes Community Banking Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas—The Leadership Division of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) elected new board members during its quarterly board meeting in June. Sarah Long, vice president at The First National Bank of Ballinger, was elected to the board and will also serve as president for Leadership Division Region 8. This region includes 17 counties in West and Central Texas. She will serve in the position through 2023.

Founded in 1985, the IBAT Leadership Division is dedicated to the development of tomorrow’s leaders in community banking. The 450-plus-member group is divided into 13 regions, each of which hosts education and networking events for community bankers in the area throughout the year. Each region has its own president, who also serves as the region’s board member.

With nearly 10 years of banking experience, Long has served as a community banker at The First National Bank of Ballinger for her entire career. In addition to her role at the bank, she serves as president of the Ballinger Area Chamber of Commerce and many other volunteer positions throughout the county. Long holds a BBA degree from Lubbock Christian University and is a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Banking at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. She is married to Tylan Long. In her free time, she volunteers in the community and helps with her family ranching operation.

The complete list of Leadership Division board members can be found at www.ibat.org/leadership/board-of-directors.

About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 4,600 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $26 million to $44 billion with combined assets statewide of nearly $193 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.