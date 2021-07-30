Martin Manuel Quiroga Sr August 16, 1962 – July 28, 2021

Martin Manuel Quiroga Sr., 58, of Ballinger, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 27, 2021.

He was born on August 16, 1962, to Manuel Valdez and Maria C (Reyes) Quiroga in Ballinger, Texas. On June 28, 1984, he married the love of his life Sylvia Reyes and together they shared over 37 loving years. Martin loved life and lived it to its fullest. While he worked as a welder for many years until his retirement, his true passion in life was being “PoPo” to his grandchildren. He spent his life participating in all of his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on in everything they did. He loved classic rock music, dancing, fishing, and the Pittsburg Steelers. Martin also loved to BBQ and made the absolute best ribs.

Martin is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria Quiroga, his brothers Jimmy and Joel Quiroga, sisters Rosemarie and Norma Quiroga, nephew Santiago Quiroga, and in-laws Severa and Primo Reyes and brother-in-law Berto Reyes.

He is survived by his wife Sylvia, and his sons Martin Quiroga Jr. and wife Kasandra of Winters, and Carlos Quiroga and wife Ashlee of Ballinger. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kaydence, Martin III, Mark Moreno, Daiven, Easton, Alayna, Lyla, Aden, Aerith, Braylin, and Rylin Quiroga. Martin is also survived by his sister Fidencia Quiroga of Ballinger; and his nieces and nephews Oscar and Rosa Galindo of Ballinger, Victoria and Willie Garcia of San Angelo, Artezia Pena of San Marcos, Jojo Quiroga of Ballinger, Jimmie Quiroga of Ballinger, Mercedes Garcia of Lubbock, and Robert Garcia of Lubbock.

A rosary will be held for Martin on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home, and his Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, Texas, with Father Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Interment will follow at the Latin American Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sylvia, Martin, Jr., and Carlos Quiroga in Martin’s honor.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all of their prayers.