Janis Marie Jackson December 11, 1945 – July 29, 2021

Janis Marie Jackson, 75, of Rowena, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on December 11, 1945, to Earon W. and Gladys Williams (Hoelscher) Jackson in Ballinger, Texas. On February 2, 1966, she married the love of her life, David Jackson at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, Texas. Together they shared 55 years of beautiful memories. She worked in the telecommunications industry and spent time as a substitute teacher at Olfen ISD. Janis loved anything that had to do with cooking, from gardening and canning to baking and frying fish. Her love for cooking also stemmed from a love for the outdoors, where she could be found both hunting and fishing with David every chance she had. She was famous for her carrot cakes, and was known at family gatherings as “The Gov,” short for “The Governor.” Janis had many dear friends, and she was most happy when she hosted them in her home with laughter and wonderful home-cooked food in the air.

Janis is preceded in death by her parents Earon and Gladys Jackson, her brothers Emmitt Wayne and Tommy Lynn Jackson, and her nephews Dustin and Quincy Watkins.

She is survived by her loving husband David, her sister Cheri Watkins of San Angelo, sister-in-law Janet Jackson of San Angelo, and nieces Janya Kieffer and Angela Fernandez.

A rosary will be held for Janis at Lange Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 6:00 pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, Texas with Father Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, also in Olfen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Janis’ honor.