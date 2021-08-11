Talpa Talk 8/11/2021

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. I guess. We were gone most of it to visits the great grands, as mentioned last week. The weather cooperated and we got to finish the birthday party that got interrupted on the 4th.

The oldest, Chloe, who is 8 has always had a love for horses. But she had never had a chance to see a live horse, much less ride one. She has a lot of pictures and plastic horses. Well, two little ponies were rented for a couple of hours. The owner brought them in a trailer and two young people to hold them. Chloe’ s eyes were covered and led outside. When the horses were in front of her, the blind was removed. You can not imagine the look of surprise in that little girls eyes. WOW! A real horse.

So, she got to ride up and down the property. They live sort of in the country and there was plenty of room. The little kids took turns riding the horses for a couple of hours. Even the little one year old. She did not want to get off. She got a little bit rowdy about it so she got to go one more round. The two horse handlers previously mentioned, led the horses and all of that went well. Some of us took turns and gave the

handlers a break and led the horses. Then we went inside for cake and punch. Then Chloe got another round opening presents. But the big present was to get to ride on the little ponies.

I took a lot of pictures and the event was well recorded. Then on about Monday, two of the kids got sick. They were coughing and had a fever.

The Grandmother took them to the doctor’s office and got a couple of prescriptions. The meds helped some but did not act quickly. Judy caught it somewhat from holding Bubba and Zoey. By the time we were ready to leave, the kids were feeling better. But not Judy. Took a few days for her to get over it. The lady who came to keep the kids during the week also got it. The main thing is that we got the rest of the birthday party done and Chloe got to ride a horse.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Tala Bob