Barbara Jo Dennis January 14, 1948 – August 05, 2021

Barbara Jo Dennis, 73, of Ballinger, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

She was born on Wednesday, January 14, 1948, to Joe Walter and Nancy Elyene (Adams) Smith in San Angelo, Texas. On August 17, 1964, she married the love of her life Dave Henry Dennis also in San Angelo, and together they shared several beautiful years together before his passing. Barbara was a mother and grandmother to everyone, she would give the shirt off of her back to anyone who needed it, and would enjoy spending the day on her porch sipping a glass of iced tea. One of her favorite pastimes was getting up early to find treasures at garage sales, where she collected everything from little bird figurines to antiques and artwork. Barbara was an incredible cook, making everything from BBQ to the perfect liver and onions. But above everything, she loved her family.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Nancy Smith, her husband Dave Henry Dennis, her step-father Roland G. Sharp, her brother Charles Lee Jones, and her great-grandson Liam Stewart.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jolene Dennis and spouse Andrew Allred of Ballinger, and Cristal Stewart and boyfriend Adrian Aguirre, her grandchildren Damian, Ashley, and David, and great-grandchildren Summer Sage and Grayson. Barbara is also survived by her son-in-law Jeffery Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.