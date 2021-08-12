William LeRoy Johnson, Sr June 27, 1943 – August 03, 2021

Obituary for William LeRoy Johnson, Sr.

William LeRoy Johnson, Sr., 78, of Ballinger, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

He was born on Sunday, June 27, 1943, to James Henry and Sidonia Julia (Neumann) Johnson in Wichita Falls, Texas. On December 21, 1963, he married the love of his life Pearline “Teeny” Louise Williams in Houston, Texas. Together they shared over 58 beautiful years of memories and love. William enlisted in the Navy in 1962 during the Vietnam War. After retiring as a locksmith, he stayed busy, tinkering and repairing all kinds of things. He especially loved family get-togethers and playing dominos and 42. William also was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and the Shriner’s Club.

William is preceded in death by his parents James and Sidonia Johnson, and his brothers James Henry Johnson, Jr., and Thomas Fred Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Teeny Johnson, son William Leroy Johnson, Jr. and wife Maria of Henderson, Nevada, and grandson Christopher William Johnson of Las Vegas. William is also survived by his brothers Edward Wayne Johnson of Houston, Texas and Donald Raymond Johnson of Rowlett, and his sister Jeanne Levrier of Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity in William’s honor.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.