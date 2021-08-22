Landy Lowell Cason April 09, 1957 – August 16, 2021

Landy Lowell Cason, 64, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Shannon Medical Center of San Angelo.

He was born on April 9, 1957, to Robert “Bob” Cason and Faye Washington in San Angelo,

Texas. Landy served honorably in the United States Armed Services in the Navy. Everything Landy did, he did with honor, from helping other people to making people laugh, his heart was made to serve. He had a smile as big as Texas and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. He was bigger than life and never met a stranger. He loved the Lord with all his heart and made it known to anyone who would listen. A mentor to the youth, and an advocate for natural health remedies, Landy was a jack-of-all-trades, who would go above and beyond to make sure you were taken care of. Among a long list of incredible talents and trades that he held, some of those included machinist, entrepreneur, talk radio host, philanthropist, and healer. Landy was also a motorhead and loved anything that had to do with cars or motorcycles. On February 3, 1995, he married the love of his life, Jacklyn Marie at a ceremony at San Angelo’s Harris Avenue Baptist Church, and together they shared over 26 beautiful years. Together they ran Cason’s Mercantile in downtown Ballinger where he practiced his natural remedies and healed many of the local’s ailments.

Landy is preceded in death by his parents Bob Cason and Faye Washington.

He is survived by his wife Jacklyn, his daughter Landa Scherz and husband William of San Angelo, his son Dustin Trahan and wife Danielle of Katy, Texas, and his grandchildren Liam Scherz, Bayli Neveu, Chloe Neveu, Finley Trahan, and Flether Trahan. Landy is also survived by his brother Andy Cason and wife Glenda of Lake Jackson, nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held for Landy on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Glory Road Cowboy Church with Myron Halford and Blake Westbrook officiating.