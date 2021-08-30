Talpa Talk 8-29-2021

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here, except for me coughing my head off.

Those little kids are wonderful germ magnets. They got a cough and some fever and were over it. The old folks get the full treatment. Both Judy and I ended up at the ER to get some help. I think they said that I have acute Bronchitis and acute URI. What is that I ask ? Acute Upper Reportory infection. I haven’t been this sick in over 60 years. Oh well,

We did get to spend a lot of time with the kids.

The heat had just about beat the weed down and then out of nowhere

here comes a rain. It did cool things down but it also perked the weeds

back up.

I still go over and feed John’s cats. He has a couple of feral cats that live in his barn. He wants them to stay there and help on the mouse control.

Yester day I went to feed them and the momma cat (a beautiful black and white) and her black and white kittens. One is more black with white spots and the other one is more white with black spots. Then another one walks around the corner and it is , what? My cat Tobi. Tobi what are you doing here? Just out for a walk and see what is going on. Ok, but when you get home I am not going to give you full rations. You little moocher. In her defense, she was born over there and may think of it as

“home”. Haven’t seen PeaEye in a couple of weeks now. Wonder what

Has happened to him.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob