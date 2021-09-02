BISD COVID Update 9-2-2021

AS of September 2nd 2021 there are 2 members of the Elementary staff that have an active Covid case. There are currently none at the Junior High or High School. Two previously diagnosed Elementary staff have passed return to work protocols, one Junior High staff member and two High School staff members. On the elementary campus there are currently no active student cases while there are five on the Junior High campus and 13 on the High School campus for a total of 18 active cases. On all three campuses there are 14 recovered cases among the student population.

Ballinger ISD Covid plans below:

Ballinger Independent School District 2021-2022 Return to School Plan

Ballinger ISD is committed to the health and safety of every student and staff member as well as our community. We will follow the guidance and best practices of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), Runnels County Health Department, Texas Education Agency (TEA), and local governance.

General Health & Safety Protocols

During lunches, visitors will be monitored and can expect an assigned seating area. • In buses, classrooms, and cafeterias, students may experience assigned seating.

Vaccines, while not required, are available from the Runnels County Health Department and select Ballinger pharmacies for individuals 12 years old and older. Information can be found at www.vaccines.gov Health Self-Screening for Staff & Students

Students and staff should self-screen for illness symptoms daily before arriving at school. The best way to prevent the spread of illness in our schools is to stay home when ill. Students and staff should not attend school if they have a fever of 100.0 F or higher or new onset symptoms of illness.

Students and staff may be subject to periodic temperature checks for verification, especially if they are feeling ill or suspected of having a fever during the school day.

As outlined in TEA’s August 5, 2021 Public Health Guidance, given the data from 2020-21 showing very low COVID-19 transmission rates in a classroom setting and data demonstrating lower transmission rates among children than adults, school systems are not required to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing.

Lab-confirmed with COVID-19

Lab-confirmed COVID-19 must be reported to campus/district administration. Ballinger ISD is required to report positive cases to the Runnels County Health Department and the Texas Education Agency.

Unless otherwise directed by a medical professional, both students and employees should isolate for ten days after the date of symptom onset or test date if asymptomatic as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Control (CDC).

Individuals must be fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications before returning to school or work. District administrators will continue monitoring the situation along with any updates in requirements for exclusion from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In addition to the above guidelines, per August 9, 2021 UIL Guidance, a student who tests positive for COVID must be cleared by a physician to participate in marching band or UIL athletics. Symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Consider isolating to prevent the unintended transmission of the virus to others as recommended by the CDC.

Consider seeking medical guidance from your health care provider.

Consider testing as recommended by the CDC.

Consider wearing a mask or face covering if respiratory symptoms are present and you choose not to test for COVID-19 to prevent the unintended transmission of the virus to others.

Employees are expected to stay home when ill and notify their supervisor. Students should not be sent to school when ill. The school nurse will assess students who become ill during the school day and parents/guardians will be contacted as needed. Anyone with a temperature of 100.0 F or higher, active vomiting and/or diarrhea, or any other signs of a communicable condition will be excluded from school until the readmission criteria for the conditions are met as required by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Visitors should not enter district facilities if they are ill.

Extended exposure to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19

Consider quarantining for 14 days after the date of last contact as recommended by the CDC.

Monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 14 days after the date of last contact as recommended by the CDC.

Consider wearing a mask/face covering if choosing to return to work/school prior to the end of the 14-day quarantine period. Consider testing between day 3 and day 7 after exposure and if symptoms develop.

No employee, student, or visitor is required to wear a mask or face covering but all employees, students, and visitors are allowed to wear a mask or face covering, if they choose to do so.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated individuals wear a mask or face covering in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people. Ballinger ISD expects all students, employees, and visitors to respect the choice of others in regards to the wearing of masks or face coverings. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Masks

No employee, student, or visitor is required to wear a mask or face covering but all employees, students, and visitors are allowed to wear a mask or face covering, if they choose to do so.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated individuals wear a mask or face covering in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.

Ballinger ISD expects all students, employees, and visitors to respect the choice of others in regards to the wearing of masks or face coverings.

Ballinger ISD will continue to provide PPE appropriate to the task for all employees by request. Handwashing & Hand Sanitizers

Elementary teachers are encouraged to supervise student handwashing for 20 seconds at least two times each day. All students and staff are encouraged to wash hands after using the restroom and before eating.

Handwashing stations are available in restrooms and some classrooms.

Hand sanitizer continues to be available in each classroom and commons areas.

Cleaning & Disinfectant Protocols

Cleaning and disinfecting occurs daily in every classroom, commons area, and on hightouch surfaces.

Every classroom and office area have disinfectant in a spray bottle with cleaning cloths provided for employees and students to use in high-touch areas throughout the school day.

Classrooms will be fogged at the end of each day in the attempt to disinfect surfaces.

Academic Services