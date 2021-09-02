Jerry Ochoa January 16, 1979 – August 30, 2021

Jerry Ochoa, 42, of Winters, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.

He was born on Tuesday, January 16, 1979, to Raul and Esperanza “Perry” (Sanchez) Ochoa Sr., in Abilene, Texas. On December 13, 2014, he married the love of his life, Salina Patino, and together they shared over 23 beautiful years. Jerry worked for more than 15 years as a mechanic in the tire industry. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and always gave a helping hand. Jerry loved to play pool, drinking a cold one, and relaxing with his family. He was also affectionately known as “Hotdog” and “Pancho”. Jerry was a beloved father, husband, son, uncle, brother, and nephew.

Jerry is preceded in death by Ricky and Richard Ochoa.

He is survived by his wife Salina, his children Micaiela, Orlando, and Adrian Ochoa. He is also survived by his parents Raul and Perry Ochoa, brother Raul Ochoa Jr., sisters-in-law Stella Gonzales and Raul, Irene Vasquez and Simon, and Nelda Rodriguez, brothers-in-law Victor Patino and Ruby and John Patino, and his mother-in-law Olivia Patino.

A rosary will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. His Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church with Fr. Yesu Mulakaleti celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at the Latin American Cemetery.

The family asks to show Jerry love by wearing your favorite Dallas Cowboy attire if you have any.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lange Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

The family wishes to thank Shannon Oncology for taking great care of Jerry.