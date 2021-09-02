Teddy Doyle Whitlock October 26, 1939 – August 29, 2021

Teddy Doyle Whitlock, 81, of Ballinger, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

He was born on October 26, 1939, to Ned and Mary Alvina (McDaniel) Whitlock in Dallas County, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Army. Teddy worked as a contractor and did all different kinds of work, including painting and restoring all of the old buildings in Ballinger. He loved to go to the coast to fish, and hunting in the great outdoors. In his younger years, he also enjoyed a bit of gambling, but only when he knew he would win. Teddy most definitely lived to the beat of his own drum. He spent 34 years with the love of his life Ola Sue Manning.

Teddy is preceded in death by his parents Ned and Mary Whitlock, his brother Donald Whitlock, and his son Carlton Whitlock.

He is survived by his wife Sue Manning, his son Doyle Whitlock of Miles, daughter Pamela Whitlock of Miles, and sister Patsy Geeslin of Ballinger. Teddy is also survived by his stepchildren Diane Thomerson of Harriet, James Manning and wife Andra of Paradise, and Dorie Lowrence and husband Gaylen of San Angelo. He will be dearly remembered by his grandchildren, Anthony Switalksi and wife Amanda of Schertz, Ben Rainwater and fiancé Shelby of San Antonio, Diane Fitzgerald of Flower Mound, Anthony Whitlock of San Antonio, and Shelby Whitlock of Fairoaks, CA. Teddy is also survived by several great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Teddy will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger on Thursday, September 2, 2021. His service will follow on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home, with Ryan Matlock officiating.