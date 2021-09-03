Donald Keith Paske July 05, 1951 – August 31, 2021

Donald Keith Paske, 70, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

He was born on July 5, 1951, in Ballinger, to Ike and Judy (Hovorak) Paske. He married the love of his life Elaine McDuffee on September 5, 1970, at the 9th St. Church of Christ in Ballinger, and together they shared almost 51 years of marriage. Before retiring this year, he was the owner of Paske Tire and Lube where served the community for several decades. Donald became a member of the Masonic Lodge #643 in 2000 and was close to his fellow masons that he considered his extended family. During his service as a mason he served as the Worshipful Master of 2003, recipient of the Golden Trowel in 2015, and had been treasurer since 2014. Donald was also a member of the 8th St. First Baptist Church. He had a love for mowing lawns, his sheep, and at times, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents Ike and Judy Paske, his brother Richard Paske, and his mother and father-in-law Ouida and Cylde McDuffee.

He is survived by his loving wife Elaine, children Christi Langston and husband Robert of Ballinger, and Ryan Paske and friend Angela Mueller also of Ballinger. Donald will also be greatly missed by his grandsons Ethan Langston and wife Danielle of Clovis, NM and Tyler Langston of Ballinger, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

A visitation for Donald will be held at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. His funeral service will be held the following day on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 am at The 8th Street First Baptist Church of Ballinger. Ryan Matlock, Max Pratt and Bobby Broyles will officiate. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund for the Mason’s Lodge #643 in Donald’s honor.

The family wishes to thank their loving community for their support during these difficult times.