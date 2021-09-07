David “Bubba” Joe Hale May 04, 1959 – September 02, 2021

David Joe Hale, also lovingly known as “Bubba”, passed peacefully in his sleep on September 2, 2021.

He was born May 4th, 1959 to Bobby Joe Hale and Patsy Jean Manning Hale in San Angelo, TX. He was raised in Ballinger, TX, and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1977. After graduating, he began working in the oilfield. He married Kay Martin in 1982. After starting a family, he made a career change and remained a faithful employee of CRMWD at Lake Ivie for 26 years.

After retiring, Bubba enjoyed working on and fixing anything that was broken, watching football and his favorite cooking and reality shows, and was always ready to lend a helping hand however he could.

His favorite times, though, were spent visiting with friends and family. Time spent with Bubba always brought jokes and laughter. After all, (in his own words) “You gotta put some humor into it!”

He is survived by his son Eric and wife Dana of Midland, his daughter Ashley and fiance’ Brice Daniels of San Angelo, his son Kevin of San Angelo, and his daughter Morgan and partner Frankie Teague of San Angelo. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Adleigh Brzozowski, Brantlee Daniels, Addison Teague, Ashton Teague, and Kingsley Teague; his former spouse Kay Winans, who remained his lifelong friend; and his brothers Jeff Hale and Joe Hale.

He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Ron Le Croix.

Bubba will be greatly missed by all that loved him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.