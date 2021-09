CURRY & TAYLOR Engagement Announcement

CURRY & TAYLOR

ETHAN CURRY SON OF TAMMY CURRY OF TAHOKA AND JOHN CURRY OF LUBBOCK. GRANDSON OF KATHY HALFMANN OF OLFEN AND THE LATE A.T. HALFMANN JR. .

NICOLE TAYLOR DAUGHTER OF TOBY AND DANA TAYLOR OF NEW HOME TEXAS

THE COUPLE WILL BE MARRIED ON OCTOBER 2 2021 AT COTTON CREEK FARMS IN NEW HOME TEXAS

THE BRIDE ELECT IS A 2014 GRADUATE OF TAHOKA H.S. AND A 2018 GRADUATE OF COVENANT SCHOOL OF NURSING. SHE IS EMPLOYED AS A LABOR AND DELIVERY NURSE AT COVENANT.

ETHAN IS A 2013 GRADUATE OF TAHOKA HIGH SCHOOL AND A 2018 GRADUATE OF TEXAS TECH. HE IS EMPLOYED AT CORTEVA IN PLAINVIEW. FOLLOWING A WEDDING TRIP TO FLORIDA THE COUPLE WILL RESIDE IN LUBBOCK