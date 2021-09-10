Maria Rangel July 14, 1943 – September 08, 2021

Maria Ventura Rangel, 78, of Norton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

She was born on July 14, 1943, to Concepcion and Refugio (Luna) Camarillo in Guanajuato, Mexico. Maria married the love of her life, Juan Rangel Sr. in January of 1960 in Guanajuato, Mexico. She loved her native home, Mexico, and always tried to bring a piece of home with her while visiting. She had an incredible green thumb and could grow anything, from plants she kept in her house to large gardens she enjoyed outside. Maria was also an amazing cook and gave birth to several other chefs in the family. She loved Christmas, it was her favorite holiday; she celebrated by keeping her lights up and gleaming all year long.” She loved hosting posadas so she could have all her loved ones with her. As a member of the Catholic Church, she served honorably through the Guadalupanas at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, Texas. When she wasn’t serving the Lord, she was always serving her family, whom she loved and adored with all of her heart.

Maria is preceded in death by her parents Concepcion and Refugio Camarillo, her son Javier Rangel, great-grandson Felipe Gomez, two sisters, and three brothers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Juan Rangel Sr., her children Eva DeLaRosa and Jason Dekeyser of Norton, Texas, Linda Antu and husband Jose of Norton, Texas, Maria Pompa and husband Henry of Ballinger, Francis Davis and husband Ronnie of Ballinger, Joseﬁna Jacquez and husband Paulino of Arkansas, Longino Rangel and wife Maria of Arkansas, Jose Rangel and wife Annabel of Sterling City, Texas, Richard Rangel and wife Lydia of Arkansas, Juan Rangel Jr and wife Patricia of Robert Lee, Texas, Maggie Navarro and husband Cesar of Arkansas, Michael Rangel and wife Elizabeth of Norton, Texas, Elise Rangel of Norton, Texas, and Harvey Rangel and wife Julie of Norton, Texas. She is also survived by her sister Avelina Camarillo, brothers Guillermo and Rosalío Camarillo, as well as 46 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held for Maria on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 6:00 pm in the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. Her Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, Tx with Father Yesu Mulakalti, celebrating her life with the family she loved dearly. Interment will follow at Norton Cemetery.

In lieu of ﬂowers, donations may be made to The Guadalupanas Society in Maria’s name.