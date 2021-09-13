Delia Medrano December 20, 1969 – September 08, 2021

Delia Medrano, 51, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

She was born on December 20, 1969, to Nickolas and Modesta (Rivera) Medrano in Lockney, Texas. Delia was the ultimate homemaker and she loved to bake and cook for her family. She loved music and singing to classic rock. Delia also loved to read crime and mystery novels and watch true crime television. She was also a member of the 8th Street Baptist Church of Ballinger.

She really loved her grandchildren and playing with them. Some of her favorite things to do were reading stories to her grandchildren and spending time with them.

Delia is preceded in death by her parents Nickolas and Modesta Medrano.

She is survived by her three daughters, Delilah Portillo of Ballinger, Crystal Jones and husband Jason of San Angelo, and Amber Portillo and fiancé Dustin Lamb of Abilene. Delia is also survived by her grandchildren, London, Jordan, Daniel, Arryanna, Nicholas, Ignacio (Jr.), Angel, and Liliana. She will also be greatly missed by Cinnamon her chihuahua.

A visitation for Delia will be held at the chapel of Lange Funeral Home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 6 to 7:30 pm. Her funeral service will follow on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:00 am also at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Ryan Matlock will officiate.