Newly implemented volleyball program off to hot start

For the first time in a long time Ballinger girls volleyball took place. The Junior High teams traveled to Brady where the 7th and 8th graders took on the Lady Buldogs.

In Brady the 7th and 8th grade teams were both victorious and the ladies traveled to Forsan a few short days later to take part in their very first tournament. In bracket play the 7th grade B team and both 8th grade teams fought, but were ultimately defeated. The 7th grade A team made it to the gold bracket championship game where they played Miles. The first set went to Miles 25-23. Ballinger rallied in the 2nd set, however, and won 25-17. In the third and deciding set Ballinger was able to push past a strong fight from Miles and bring home their first tournament championship after winning the set 15-13.

Unfortunately the ladies weren’t able to keep the roll going as they faced very good TLCA teams in their first home action.

8th Grade A team = TLCA 25-16, TLCA 25, 17 TLCA won

B Team = Ballinger 24-26, TLCA 27-25, TLCA 25-19 TLCA won

7th Grade 7th A results TLCA = 25-18, 25-14 TLCA won

B Team = TLCA 29-27, Ballinger 22-25, TLCA 25-20 TLCA Won

Ballinger will next travel to Wall on September 20th to take on the LadyHawks. They will then travel to TLCA on September 27th for a rematch with the LadyEagles.

Pictures available for purchase at the link below:

https://mcduffeefamilyphotography.smugmug.com/LadyCat-Volleyball