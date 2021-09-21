Tina McClendon Cook May 15, 1925 – September 18, 2021

Tina Beatrice was born to Charles & Lola Shepard at home on May 15, 1925, in Brownwood Texas. Tina was married to Melvin J. McClendon on January 6, 1945. The couple had three children, James Michael, Clifford Riley, and Judy Kay. Melvin J McClendon passed away on May 15, 1986. Tina married Billy R Cook on October 15, 1994. Bill passed away on November 16, 2013.

Tina loved to fish for Crappie, work with her flowers, take trips to the hill country to see the wildflowers, and eat pie at Bluebonnet Cafe and really like her Mexican food.

Tina never met a stranger. She loved talking about her life experiences and her family. She looked for and found blessings in everything and everyone and let them know. She loved her God, her family with all her heart, and her Callie.

Tina is survived by her sons, James Michael and wife Rose, Cliff and wife Ann, and daughter Judy Reasonover, Also six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and a multitude of friends and family.