Ballinger leashes the Bulldogs

Even going into the game last Friday against Clyde it wasn’t clear the Bearcats were the better team. Clyde had lost to a ranked Cisco team, top ranked Windthorst and an undefeated Idalou team. Ballinger was able to expand upon what they wanted to do in the run game yet again this week and a dominating performance from Carter Arrott(117yards rushing) and Beau Perkins(141 yards rushing) led to the Bearcat victory 21-13.

A very physical game saw Ballinger cause three forced fumbles and had two sacks. The second sack sealed the game in the final seconds as Daniel Medina sacked the Clyde quarterback at the Clyde 8-yard line on 4th down. Ballinger still has some work to do in the passing game, which should happen sooner or later if the ground game can continue its dominance.

With a much tougher opponent than the previous week the Ballinger defense stepped up and for the most part dominated the game. Nakia Villarreal has a great performance in the trenches for Ballinger. In addition to being a key figure in run blocking, Nakia was able to cause havoc on defense. Nakia led Ballinger in tackles with 12, tackles for loss with 2 and had an amazing 6 hurries on the quarterback to go along with the aforementioned sack.

In the passing game on defense, Ballinger didn’t force any turnovers, but they blanketed the Clyde receivers all night. Briley Clinton played outstanding at cornerback with four passes defensed, Blake Collom had two and Trey Matschek had one. This means that of the eight incompletions by the Clyde quarterback the Ballinger defense was directly credited with breaking up seven of those passes with only one incompletion being exclusively on the Clyde offense.

Ballinger has Homecoming this Friday, September 24th, and host the Llano Yellowjackets. Llano was the Bearcats only regular season defeat a year ago and Ballinger will be looking to avenge that loss as we prepare to head into district play.

