Eddie Mae Huebner October 17, 1923 – September 22, 2021

Eddie Mae Huebner, 97, of Rowena, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Sagecrest Care Center in San Angelo.

She was born on Wednesday, October 17, 1923, to Edward and Minnie (Sabrsula) Pavlicek, in Muleshoe, Texas. After graduating from college Eddie went on to work as a bookkeeper for several different businesses. She married the love of her life, Joseph Huebner, on November 14, 1945, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. They shared several beautiful years together before his passing in 1968. Eddie was very active in her church and community, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, SPJST, Altar Society, and the VFW Ladies Association. She loved to country dance and could be seen two-stepping at the VFW hall any chance she had. Eddie also enjoyed attending ethnic festivals and reading detective novels.

Eddie is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Minnie Pavlicek, and her husband Joseph Huebner.

She is survived by her daughter Barbara Pfeil and husband Richard of San Angelo, her sister Lyndelle Monroe of Oklahoma, close friend Beverly Teplicek, and several nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held for Eddie on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the Chapel at Lange Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas, with Father Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, also in Rowena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sagecrest Retirement Community or the VFW.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Sagecrest Care Center for their tender loving care of Eddie during her stay there.