Scare Station on track in October

The Railway Museum’s “Scare Station,” will bring 100 years of San Angelo’s history to life (and death). The first-ever haunting will help raise funds as this landmark location explores its ghostly past. The Railway Museum was built in 1910. This October 14-31 ghosts will rise in this beautifully restored two-story depot, waiting for trains to the afterworld. Phantoms will fill the halls in an original haunt, based on characters who lived and died in San Angelo. Scare Station is at the Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne, from 8 p.m. -midnight Oct. 14-31 except Mondays when it will be closed. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military. To purchase tickets online or get more information, go to sanangelorailway.org. In addition, tickets will be available at the Railway Museum every Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.