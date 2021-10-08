Joe Ceil Kreager January 02, 1932 – October 05, 2021

Joe Ceil Kreager, 89, of Ballinger, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

She was born at home in Eagle Branch in rural Runnels County Texas on January 2, 1932, to Joe D. and Vonceil (Carter) Rowe. She and her dad won their battle with smallpox when she was an infant. She had no fear of tackling a fight for a good and worthy cause. As an early graduate of Talpa High School, she worked her way through college at Howard Payne in Brownwood before receiving her teaching certificate from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. She was then offered a teaching position in California, where she met a good ole Texas boy, the love of her life, Willis (Kreag) Kreager Jr. Unbeknownst to everyone, she married him twice. First, on November 29, 1957, in Yuma, Arizona with their two best California friends as witnesses. They kept it a secret so they could officially marry with family on December 28, 1957, in Talpa, Texas.

She and her husband Kreag raised three wonderful children, David Kevin, Teresa Angelique, and Christopher Oarion. Beginning in her thirties, she struggled with vision loss. She never let that limit her outlook or perspective and set out to pursue careers in teaching, real estate, and spent many hours volunteering at hospitals and in her church. Joe had many creative pursuits, including a love of all music, playing the piano, drawing, painting, read and writing. Together they and their children returned to their roots and moved to Ballinger, Texas. Kreag and Joe opened Micro Print-X, known locally as the computer and office supply store until Kreag’s passing in 1998.

She loved the color gold and was known to spray paint random items gold and then decorate her home and yard with them. Joe and Kreag both loved to cook together, and hosted the best formal dinner parties. Joe knew the Bible backward and forwards and prayed for every single person she met. She shared her loved of God, Jesus, and her strong faith with her children and everyone she met. She was a proud member of the Women’s Guild at the First Christian Church of Ballinger and the Order of Eastern Star of Texas 266.

One of Joe’s most memorable experiences was a trip to Israel, which she bravely embarked on alone, with failing vision. She joined a group of other believers to assist her in her travels. Her experiences in the Holy Land sustained her faith and she loved to share her stories of this once-in-a-lifetime trip.

A beloved niece, Revis, once shared that she was always impressed by Joe’s wisdom, intuition, and unquenchable thirst for knowledge. Joe was like a wise old owl, tough, smart, and full of determination! Joe had an excellent memory, plenty of book smarts, and a drive many are not born with. Everyone knew of Joe’s razor-sharp wit, her vivid imagination, and unique sense of humor!!! She was born with a novel resting within her but settled on a different path.

Joe is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Vonceil Rowe, her son David Kreager, and her nephew Jeffrey Allcorn.

She is survived by her daughter Teresa Kreager of Ballinger, son Christopher Kreager and wife Liz of Bellingham, Washington, grand-children Cody Ischar and wife Cheyenne of Midland Greenwood, Texas, Anastasia Renee Kreager of Bellingham, Washington, and Nick Kreager and wife Carolina of Missouri City, Texas. Joe is also survived by her two great-grandchildren Andrea and Victoria Kreager, her sister Shirley Allcorn and husband Joe of San Angelo, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held for Joe at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger on October 7th from 6 to 7:30 pm. Her funeral service will follow on the next day at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 8th at The First Christian Church of Ballinger with Lynn Smith officiating. Her interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regency House of San Angelo for the purchase of a new piano in Joe’s honor.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Regency House that cared for mom for almost 6 years. Joe had many special friends including Susan, Candi, Nora, Lucinda, Sylvia, and many nurses and aides that met her every need with grace and kindness. Laura Carroll, Kendra, Kylie, Rebecca, and the rest of the staff of Interim Hospice, nurses, aides, and chaplain spent many hours with Joe, providing excellent care.

Imagine that when Joe finally received her vision back, the first thing she saw was Heaven…..