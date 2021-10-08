Mary Ann Book March 01, 1932 – October 02, 2021

Mary Ann Book of Rowena, Texas left this world peacefully on October 2, 2021, the Feast Day of the Holy Guardian Angels.

Her Lord and Savior, as well as her family and friends, rejoice in her homecoming and find comfort in knowing her body and mind have been renewed. “He will change our weak and mortal bodies and make them like his own glorious body, using that power by which he is able to bring all things under his rule.” Philippians 3:21.

She was born March 1, 1932, the ninth child of Ben and Alma Eggemeyer. On August 2, 1951, she married Clarence John Book at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena. After being a widow for twenty years, she married Maurice Kolmeier on June 25, 1994.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ben and Alma Eggemeyer, all of her siblings (Victor, Hubert, Arthur, Erwin, Angelina, Olga, Benita, and Delphine), husband Clarence John Book (1974), husband Maurice Kolmeier (1998), son Allen David Book, and great-granddaughter Emily Barmore.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Sharon Barmore and husband John, of Keller, TX, Howard Book and wife Janet, of Victoria, TX, Charles Book and wife Mary, of Miles, TX, D’Ann Moreno and husband Stephen of Victoria, TX, Nelson Book and wife Julie, of Miles, TX. She is survived by twenty grandchildren: John Book and wife, Amy, Trent Book, Kellie Book, Dayna Jacobsen and husband Michael, Ryan Barmore and wife Sarah, Tyler Barmore, Tracie Tibiletti and husband Shane, Bryan Book and wife Leslie, Lori Kneese and husband Jeremy, Julie Venglar and husband Bobby, Cory Book and wife Ashley, Kevin Book and wife Caitlin, Simone Moreno, Reagan Moreno, Lindsey Jimison and husband Micah, Whitney Moreno, Kelton Book, Landon Book, Sheldon Book, and Bryson Book. She is also survived by twenty-five great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann had many joys during different stages of her life. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, baking, cooking, canning, raising cattle, gardening, telling jokes, and reading the newspaper cover-to-cover. She especially enjoyed and took pride in baking cakes for family members for many occasions such as baptisms, confirmations, weddings, and birthdays. She was very talented in creating flower arrangements, bouquets, and boutonnieres for family weddings. She had a knack for raising and sharing flowers and plants with others especially African Violets and Irises. One of her greatest joys was helping out with her grandchildren and supporting her children, no matter what it was that needed to be done.

For the last eight years of her life, Mary Ann was welcomed into the home of her daughter, Sharon, in which she and her family took care of her selflessly. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who shared in taking care of her along the way, especially Margarita (Magy) Sotomayor, Maria Guadalupe (Lupe) Valdes, Maricela Vega, Maria Quinones, Isabel (Chai) Diaz, Grace Valle Perez, Rocio Salano, Karla Ocampo, Dr. Pham, and Holy Savior Hospice, especially Veronica Berry RN and Lisa Castor.

There is joy in knowing her pain and suffering have ended and that she will have everlasting health, happiness, and peace.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Joseph’s Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice.