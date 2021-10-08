Stanley David Kvapil May 25, 1944 – October 04, 2021

Stanley “Stan” David Kvapil, 77, of Rowena went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2021, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. Stan was born on May 25, 1944, to Elmer and Caroline Kvapil of Rowena.

He married Patricia “Pat” Lange on June 25, 2016, in Rowena, Texas. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena. Stan was a wonderful husband, Dad, Pop, uncle, and brother. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, canning, and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a strong work ethic and never shied away from hard work.

He is preceded in death by his premature twins, Mary and Joseph, his son, Don Ray, and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his daughters, Melinda and Toby Gerhart, Karen and Scott Terrell, Wanda and Gene Gully, Sharon and Michael Wanoreck, Becky and Wayne Smetana, Gayle and Cecil Kalina, Jeane and Mark Irby. Grandchildren Father Greg Gerhart, Anthony and Becka Gerhart, Skyler Terrell, Colton Terrell, Ethan Gully, Brandon Gully, Jamie Wanoreck, Jodi McCartney, Jacalyn Baxter, Travis Wanoreck, Dava Taveirne, Victoria Orman, Jessica Kalina, Allie Kalina, Chris Irby, and seven great-grandchildren. A brother, Alex and Mary Etta Kvapil, and a sister, Gerri Fischer.

The rosary service for Stan will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 6:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. His funeral mass will be held the following day, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 am also at St. Josephs with Father Greg Gerhart celebrating, Father Ariel Lagunilla will co-celebrate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hospice of San Angelo for the wonderful care and comfort they provided to Stan and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity or for the renovation of the Borromeo House of Discernment Chapel (Father Greg Gerhart’s Project.) Make checks payable to Father Greg Gerhart, 905 Duncan, Austin, TX 78705.