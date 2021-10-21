Kay Gully May 13, 1953 – October 16, 2021

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, Kay Gully, 68 of Ballinger, Texas, was called to her Heavenly home. Though our hearts ache as we mourn the loss of our loving wife, mom, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and dear friend, we also rejoice and celebrate as we KNOW her heart and soul are complete after being reunited with her sweet daughter Christie Michelle who was taken from this Earth at the young age of 8, which way too soon for us. And, of course, her own mother, Jo Anne Freeman, who was called home ON the day of Christie’s birthday at the age of 58. Jo Anne was an extreme blessing to everybody that crossed her path, and both her and Christie’s passing has left a HUGE hole in so many hearts. We can ONLY IMAGINE the peace, joy, and contentment Kay now feels with them both at her final resting place! We’ll rest at night knowing the three of them are having the BIGGEST continuous celebration of all time on the other side of those beautiful pearly gates!!

Kay was born on May 13, 1953, in San Angelo, Texas to T. A. and Jo Anne (Curbo) Freeman. Kay married Jerome Gully, the love of her life, her rock, and her foundation on January 13, 1973, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. They were blessed with over 50 years together, through thick and thin! Throughout her well-lived life, Kay held a multitude of titles including a nurse, stay-at-home mom, private care sitter, farmer and rancher, and daycare owner in her quest to serve others and her love of animals. Kay eventually retired as a Germania Insurance Agent so she could pursue her love for the outdoors on the Chicken Ranch with her devoted husband and family. Kay was an outdoorswoman and enjoyed fishing, camping (now known as glamping,) gardening, and spending time on the pontoon boat with her girls and grandsons. Above all things, she loved all of her family, but especially her grandchildren. She could be seen cheering them on from the sidelines at as many of their activities as she could possibly attend. Anything from baseball to soccer when they were little, and as they got a little older, anything from football to track to FFA events, from roping events to ranch rodeos, and anything else in between. Kay truly was their biggest fan.

Kay is preceded in death by her mother Jo Anne Freeman, her daughter Christie Michelle Gully, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Bernice and Harvey Gully, and her sister-in-law Carolyn Freeman, who all left this Earth far too soon!

Kay is survived by Jerome Gully, her loving, devoted, husband who fought for her till her final moments on Earth. Kay is also survived by her daughter Beverly Kiker of Granbury, Texas, and her daughter Kim Weidner and husband Rusty of San Angelo. Kay will be greatly missed as well by her grandchildren Rankin, Zack and girlfriend Daylee, Tiffeny, Jordan, Trevor, and great-grandson Kolby. She is also remembered by her father, T.A. Freeman, her sisters Janie, Kathy, Laura, and Gail, and her brother Darrell.

A visitation for Kay will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 6:00-7:30 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm, and will also be at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger with Myron Halford officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena, Texas.

The family wishes to thank all of our friends and loved ones for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for all of us in this time of sadness and mourning.