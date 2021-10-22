Upcoming Immunization Clinics

Texas Dept. of State Health Services

Immunization Clinics for:

Children with Medicaid, no insurance, or underinsured. Adults with no insurance

We do have Flu vaccine available as well.

Ballinger Clinic

Thursday, Nov 18th

10-12 & 1:30-6

2017 Hutchins Ave

Ballinger, TX

Winters Clinic

November 4th

10-12 & 1:30-3

First Baptist Church

104 W Truett St

All vaccinations will be by appointment only. If you need a different day, please don’t hesitate to call and see what we have available. Please call 325-365-2564 Option 3 from the menu to schedule an appointment. If no answer, please leave a message.

Please bring child’s

Immunization records to clinic

If on Medicaid, please bring the card

For More Information

Please call 325-365-2564 Option 3 from the menu. (Please listen to Menu and choose option 3, Department of State Health.)