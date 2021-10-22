Upcoming Immunization Clinics

Texas Dept. of State Health Services
Immunization Clinics for:
Children with Medicaid, no insurance, or underinsured. Adults with no insurance
We do have Flu vaccine available as well.
Ballinger Clinic
Thursday, Nov 18th
10-12 & 1:30-6
2017 Hutchins Ave
Ballinger, TX
Winters Clinic
November 4th
10-12 & 1:30-3
First Baptist Church
104 W Truett St
All vaccinations will be by appointment only. If you need a different day, please don’t hesitate to call and see what we have available. Please call 325-365-2564 Option 3 from the menu to schedule an appointment. If no answer, please leave a message.
Please bring child’s
Immunization records to clinic
If on Medicaid, please bring the card
For More Information
Please call 325-365-2564 Option 3 from the menu. (Please listen to Menu and choose option 3, Department of State Health.)