Upcoming Immunization Clinics

by | Oct 22, 2021 | Featured, Local, News

    Texas Dept. of State Health Services

    Immunization Clinics for:

    Children with Medicaid, no insurance, or underinsured. Adults with no insurance

    We do have Flu vaccine available as well.

    Ballinger Clinic

    Thursday, Nov 18th

    10-12 & 1:30-6

    2017 Hutchins Ave

    Ballinger, TX

    Winters Clinic

    November 4th

    10-12 & 1:30-3

    First Baptist Church

    104 W Truett St

    All vaccinations will be by appointment only. If you need a different day, please don’t hesitate to call and see what we have available. Please call 325-365-2564 Option 3 from the menu to schedule an appointment. If no answer, please leave a message.

     

    Please bring child’s

    Immunization records to clinic

    If on Medicaid, please bring the card

    For More Information

    Please call 325-365-2564 Option 3 from the menu. (Please listen to Menu and choose option 3, Department of State Health.)

