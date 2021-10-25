Talpa Talk 10-22-2021

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Earlier in the week we did get some rain. Enough to settle the dust. Last week I mentioned that I took Judy

to that four story Dillard’s in the Dallas area. We were on the second floor and were looking for the children’s department. We asked a person standing behind the counter for directions. This person was very tall, about 6’5”, and I thought well dressed for a woman that tall. She pointed The way and we thanked her and went on our way. When we were out of ear shot I mentioned to Judy, ” that sure was a tall woman.”

Judy looked at me and said, “That was no woman, that was a man who wishes he were a woman”. One of those trans persons. I didn’t say anything, just followed on to the kids clothes. A 6’5” woman is going to have a problem getting a date. Probably a better looking woman than man.

We were in Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago. Got back and were resting up some. Judy got a call from her daughter in Verden, OK. They had a tornado come by. It tore up some roof over the kitchen and scrambled everything inside. It took off the back end of a storage building. The daughter, Jera, and the kids were in the storm cellar and were unhurt.

just inconvenienced. The tornado was on Sunday evening. Judy decided to go and help , mostly keeping the three great grands out of the way and happy. Judy said that there were six men on the roof and were

really going at it. I asked if that was a roofing co? No, friends who volunteered to come help. Not sure that I know 6 people who know that much about roofing and are friend enough to help. There was considerable damage all over Verden.

Got my monthly water bill. I noticed right away that it was much higher that usual. Said that we used over 8,000 gallons of water. WHAT? No way. I went around checking the faucets in the house and then went outside and checked to see if a hose got left running. No. Oh rats, my neighbor John had a problem a few weeks ago and had to call a guy to come crawl under the house and fix the plumbing. Cost considerable.

I told Judy and she told me to just go call the guy John used to come out that I didn’t have any business crawling under the house. OK, you win and I was all set to call. First I had some other business to take care of.

I went into my bathroom and noticed the water was running in the bowl.

Waited a few minutes and it kept running. Went and checked Judy’s bathroom and the same thing was going on in her toilet. I made a few calls and found out that two toilets leaking at all for a month will use up a lot of water. Went to town and got a couple of new flappers. Come back and install them. Go out to the water meter and the little triangle stopped turning. Yeah Bah, only four weeks late and a week in to the new billing cycle. That was over 1,000 gallons used when I fixed it. I

have been going out and checking the meter to see if that fixed it or did

I have another problem. So far it is just regular usage. Just waiting for the next catastrophe, hope it isn’t a tornado.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob