Bearcats take the fight to the Warriors

Ingram Tom Moore High School mascot is the Warriors, but on Friday October 22nd the only fight on the field came from the Ballinger Bearcats as they won decisively 61-0. On the opening drive of the game the Ballinger defense forced a 3-and-out with a third down sack. The Bearcats first possession of the game led to an interception on what could have been a pass interference. However, the call was not made and the play stood. The Warriors drive didn’t last long though, because Blake Collom ripped the ball from the offensive players arms and gave the Bearcats a second chance to score the opening points of the game. Five plays later Nathan McDuffee sprinted untouched up the middle of the defense 22 yards to score the first touchdown of the game. After another fumble Briley Clinton would take it in on a quarterback sweep for another score. Another 3-and-out gave Ballinger the ball again and five plays later McDuffee scored again on a screen pass that saw him juke 3 defenders and then outrun the rest of the defense as he took the ball 38 yards for another score. The game continued like this until the very end. Briley Clinton would throw 3 touchdown passes. Beau Perkins and Zach Canada would each score 2 touchdowns, Trey Matschek had a score to go along with his 4th 100 yard receiving effort of the season. The defense had 7 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

Ballinger will take on the Bangs Dragons on the road Friday October 29, 2021 at 7:00PM before finishing their regular season at home against the Sonora Broncos November 5th.

Ingram__________________________Ballinger

Number of Plays 34 55 Total Offense -9 514 Time of Possession 22:19 25:21 Rushing Attempts – Yards 23 – -50 38 – 317 Passing Completions/Attempts 6/11 12/17 Passing Yards 41 197 Passing Touchdowns – Interceptions 0 – 0 3 – 2 Fumbles – Lost 4 – 4 0 – 0 Turnovers 4 2 First Downs 1 30 First Downs – Rushing 0 19 First Downs – Passing 0 10 First Downs – Penalties 1 1 Third Down Conversions/Attempts 1/11 (9.1%) 5/8 (62.5%) Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 0/1 (0%) 2/2 (100%) Penalties – Yards 8 – 80 6 – 55 Defensive Sacks – Yards 0 – 0 0 – 0 Punts – Average 8 – 32.1 0 – 0

PASSING STATS Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int #2 Briley Clinton 12 17 197 70.6% 3 2

KICKING STATS FG FGA XP Pts #2 Briley Clinton 0 0 7 7

KICK RETURN STATS Att Yds Avg TD #5 Blake Collom 1 12 12 0

Tackles # Athlete Name Solo Asst Tot Tckls TFL Team Totals 46 45 91 9.0 3 Noah Peacock (Jr) 2 2 4 Martin Quiroga (Jr) 4 5 9 5 Blake Collom (Sr) 1 1 6 Luke Rollwitz (Jr) 1 1 2 7 N. Rivera-mcduffee (Jr) 3 3 6 1.0 10 Trey Matschek (Sr) 2 1 3 11 Storm Skelton (Jr) 1 1 20 Beau Perkins (Sr) 5 6 11 2.0 22 C. Busenlehner (Jr) 2 3 5 25 Jayden Fuentes (Sr) 2 1 3 30 Conner Gray (Sr) 3 2 5 32 Zach Canada (So) 5 5 10 2.0 50 N. Villarreal (Sr) 3 5 8 2.0 54 Terrell Haney (Sr) 1 1 55 M. Castleberry (Sr) 3 2 5 56 Daniel Medina (Sr) 6 4 10 2.0 60 J. Wheeler (Sr) 1 1 62 Robert Roman (Jr) 3 4 7 77 Aiden Knight (Sr) 1 1

Sacks # Athlete Name Sacks Ydl Hurs Team Totals 7.0 3 4 Martin Quiroga (Jr) 1.0 32 Zach Canada (So) 1.0 1 50 N. Villarreal (Sr) 1.0 1 55 M. Castleberry (Sr) 1.0 56 Daniel Medina (Sr) 1.0 62 Robert Roman (Jr) 1.0 77 Aiden Knight (Sr) 1.0 1

Interceptions # Athlete Name Int Int Yds Avg PD Team Totals 2 10 Trey Matschek (Sr) 2

Fumbles and Blocks # Athlete Name Fmb Rec FR Yds Caus Blk Pnts Blk FGs Team Totals 4 4 4 Martin Quiroga (Jr) 1 5 Blake Collom (Sr) 1 1 7 N. Rivera-McDuffee (Jr) 1 1 20 Beau Perkins (Sr) 1 1 56 Daniel Medina (Sr) 1

Photos can be purchased from the link below:

https://mcduffeefamilyphotography.smugmug.com/Bearcat-Football-2021/Vs-Ingram-Moore/