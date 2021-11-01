Margarita Julia Luera January 10, 1947 – October 28, 2021

Margarita Julia Luera, 74, of Coleman, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

She was born on January 10, 1947, to Margarito and Aurora (Rodriguez) Luera in Ballinger, Texas. Margarita was a homemaker that enjoyed spending her time in her garden, cultivating her roses and plants. She also enjoyed crocheting Afghans and pot holders for her family and friends to enjoy. Margarita loved Elvis and loved to do the “washing machine”. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Margarita is preceded in death by her parents Margarito and Aurora Rodriguez, her firstborn daughter Benita Vasquez, brother Jimmy Luera, Sister Josephine De la Cruz, daughter Carol Vasquez, son Felix Vasquez, grandsons Venito and Joey Cervantes, and great-grandchildren Julie Patocka, John Diego Salazar, and Tego Hernandez.

She is survived by her spouse Alfredo Ruiz, daughter Diane Escobedo and husband Pablo of Oklahoma, daughter Maria Lowrey and husband Kenneth of Ballinger, daughter Norma Cervantes and husband Lyndell of Coleman, son Manuel Vasquez and wife Ashley of Abilene, son Roy Vasquez of Indiana, daughter Terry Vasquez of Coleman, daughter Susie Vasquez of Coleman, daughter Adriana Resendez of Weatherford, daughter Angela Resendez of Sweetwater, and daughter Luisa Cruz of Sweetwater, son Manuel Vasquez of San Antonio, and daughter Rita Vasquez of San Antonio. Margarita will also be greatly missed by 37 grandchildren & numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held for Margarita on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Her interment will follow at Latin American Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lange Funeral in Margarita’s name.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ballinger Home Health and Physical Therapy for the exceptional care and love given with every visit. Also, a big thank you to all family and friends during this difficult time.