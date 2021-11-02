Bearcats slay the Dragons

On Firday October 29th the Ballinger Bearcats traveled to Bangs to face the Dragons in a district football contest. Bangs started the game receiving the opening kickoff and after a time consuming 58 yard drive that ended with a 22 yard field goal for the games first points and Ballinger would win 46-3. Those would be the only points Bangs scored the entire game. The 58 yards was over one-third of the 159 yards Bangs tallied on the game and two first downs of the Dragons total nine all came on the first drive. The Ballinger defense would dominate from that moment on never feeling threatened. On offense the running game dominated for the second game in a row since the game against Grape Creek. The backfield combination of Nathan McDuffee and Carter Arrott was impressive as they gained 215 yards on the ground averaging 16.5 yards per carry.

Photos can be purchased from the link below:

https://mcduffeefamilyphotography.smugmug.com/Bearcat-Football-2021/Vs-Bangs/

BAL BAN Number of Plays 36 49 Total Offense 419 159 Time of Possession 17:28 30:32 Rushing Attempts – Yards 22 – 277 39 – 150 Passing Completions/Attempts 5/14 3/10 Passing Yards 142 9 Passing Touchdowns – Interceptions 2 – 0 0 – 2 Fumbles – Lost 0 – 0 1 – 1 Turnovers 0 3 First Downs 15 9 First Downs – Rushing 11 7 First Downs – Passing 4 2 First Downs – Penalties 0 0 Third Down Conversions/Attempts 3/7 (42.9%) 3/10 (30%) Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 0/1 (0%) 0/2 (0%) Penalties – Yards 4 – 30 2 – 15 Defensive Sacks – Yards 0 – 0 0 – 0 Punts – Average 2 – 10.5 4 – 36.5

PASSING STATS Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int #12 Carter Arrott 5 14 142 35.7% 2 0