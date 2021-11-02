Bearcats slay the Dragons

On Firday October 29th the Ballinger Bearcats traveled to Bangs to face the Dragons in a district football contest. Bangs started the game receiving the opening kickoff and after a time consuming 58 yard drive that ended with a 22 yard field goal for the games first points and Ballinger would win 46-3. Those would be the only points Bangs scored the entire game. The 58 yards was over one-third of the 159 yards Bangs tallied on the game and two first downs of the Dragons total nine all came on the first drive. The Ballinger defense would dominate from that moment on never feeling threatened. On offense the running game dominated for the second game in a row since the game against Grape Creek. The backfield combination of Nathan McDuffee and Carter Arrott was impressive as they gained 215 yards on the ground averaging 16.5 yards per carry.
| BAL
| BAN
|Number of Plays
|36
|49
|Total Offense
|419
|159
|Time of Possession
|17:28
|30:32
|Rushing Attempts – Yards
|22 – 277
|39 – 150
|Passing Completions/Attempts
|5/14
|3/10
|Passing Yards
|142
|9
|Passing Touchdowns – Interceptions
|2 – 0
|0 – 2
|Fumbles – Lost
|0 – 0
|1 – 1
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|First Downs
|15
|9
|First Downs – Rushing
|11
|7
|First Downs – Passing
|4
|2
|First Downs – Penalties
|0
|0
|Third Down Conversions/Attempts
|3/7 (42.9%)
|3/10 (30%)
|Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts
|0/1 (0%)
|0/2 (0%)
|Penalties – Yards
|4 – 30
|2 – 15
|Defensive Sacks – Yards
|0 – 0
|0 – 0
|Punts – Average
|2 – 10.5
|4 – 36.5
RECEIVING STATS
Tackles
|
|Team Totals
|54
|46
|100
|10.0
|2
|Briley Clinton (Sr)
|2
|3
|5
|
|3
|Noah Peacock (Jr)
|2
|
|2
|
|4
|Martin Quiroga (Jr)
|1
|
|1
|
|5
|Blake Collom (Sr)
|2
|
|2
|
|6
|Luke Rollwitz (Jr)
|
|2
|2
|
|7
|N. Rivera-mcduffee (Jr)
|6
|5
|11
|2.0
|10
|Trey Matschek (Sr)
|3
|2
|5
|1.0
|12
|Carter Arrott (Sr)
|3
|3
|6
|
|20
|Beau Perkins (Sr)
|3
|5
|8
|
|22
|C. Busenlehner (Jr)
|
|1
|1
|
|25
|Jayden Fuentes (Sr)
|6
|7
|13
|1.0
|30
|Conner Gray (Sr)
|1
|
|1
|
|32
|Zach Canada (So)
|4
|4
|8
|
|50
|N. Villarreal (Sr)
|9
|5
|14
|5.0
|55
|M. Castleberry (Sr)
|3
|2
|5
|
|56
|Daniel Medina (Sr)
|5
|1
|6
|1.0
|62
|Robert Roman (Jr)
|2
|5
|7
|
|77
|Aiden Knight (Sr)
|2
|1
|3
|
Sacks
|
|Team Totals
|
|
|4
|50
|N. Villarreal (Sr)
|
|
|2
|55
|M. Castleberry (Sr)
|
|
|1
|56
|Daniel Medina (Sr)
|
|
|1
Interceptions
|
|Team Totals
|2
|77
|38.5
|2
|2
|Briley Clinton (Sr)
|1
|52
|52.0
|
|5
|Blake Collom (Sr)
|
|
|
|2
|32
|Zach Canada (So)
|1
|25
|25.0
|
Fumbles and Blocks
|
|Team Totals
|1
|
|3
|
|
|4
|Martin Quiroga (Jr)
|
|
|1
|
|
|20
|Beau Perkins (Sr)
|1
|
|
|
|
|30
|Conner Gray (Sr)
|
|
|1
|
|
|77
|Aiden Knight (Sr)
|
|
|1
|
|
Punts
|
|Team Totals
|2
|21
|10.5
|19
|
|32
|Zach Canada (So)
|2
|21
|10.5
|19
|