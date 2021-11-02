Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

Bearcats slay the Dragons

    On Firday October 29th the Ballinger Bearcats traveled to Bangs to face the Dragons in a district football contest. Bangs started the game receiving the opening kickoff and after a time consuming 58 yard drive that ended with a 22 yard field goal for the games first points and Ballinger would win 46-3. Those would be the only points Bangs scored the entire game. The 58 yards was over one-third of the 159 yards Bangs tallied on the game and two first downs of the Dragons total nine all came on the first drive. The Ballinger defense would dominate from that moment on never feeling threatened. On offense the running game dominated for the second game in a row since the game against Grape Creek. The backfield combination of Nathan McDuffee and Carter Arrott was impressive as they gained 215 yards on the ground averaging 16.5 yards per carry.

     BAL  BAN
    Number of Plays 36 49
    Total Offense 419 159
    Time of Possession 17:28 30:32
    Rushing Attempts – Yards 22 – 277 39 – 150
    Passing Completions/Attempts 5/14 3/10
    Passing Yards 142 9
    Passing Touchdowns – Interceptions 2 – 0 0 – 2
    Fumbles – Lost 0 – 0 1 – 1
    Turnovers 0 3
    First Downs 15 9
    First Downs – Rushing 11 7
    First Downs – Passing 4 2
    First Downs – Penalties 0 0
    Third Down Conversions/Attempts 3/7 (42.9%) 3/10 (30%)
    Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 0/1 (0%) 0/2 (0%)
    Penalties – Yards 4 – 30 2 – 15
    Defensive Sacks – Yards 0 – 0 0 – 0
    Punts – Average 2 – 10.5 4 – 36.5

     

    PASSING STATS

    Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
    #12 Carter Arrott 5 14 142 35.7% 2 0

    RUSHING STATS

    Att Yds Avg TD
    #7 Nathan Rivera-Mcduffee 7 117 16.7 2
    #12 Carter Arrott 6 98 16.3 1
    #32 Zach Canada 3 38 12.7 0
    #2 Briley Clinton 1 9 9 0
    #20 Beau Perkins 3 8 2.7 0
    #25 Jayden Fuentes 1 5 5 0
    #10 Trey Matschek 1 2 2 1

    RECEIVING STATS

    Rec Yds Avg TD
    #20 Beau Perkins 1 55 55 0
    #7 Nathan Rivera-Mcduffee 1 40 40 1
    #4 Martin Quiroga 1 33 33 0
    #10 Trey Matschek 2 14 7 1

    Tackles

    # Athlete Name Solo Asst Tot Tckls TFL
    Team Totals 54 46 100 10.0
    2 Briley Clinton (Sr) 2 3 5
    3 Noah Peacock (Jr) 2 2
    4 Martin Quiroga (Jr) 1 1
    5 Blake Collom (Sr) 2 2
    6 Luke Rollwitz (Jr) 2 2
    7 N. Rivera-mcduffee (Jr) 6 5 11 2.0
    10 Trey Matschek (Sr) 3 2 5 1.0
    12 Carter Arrott (Sr) 3 3 6
    20 Beau Perkins (Sr) 3 5 8
    22 C. Busenlehner (Jr) 1 1
    25 Jayden Fuentes (Sr) 6 7 13 1.0
    30 Conner Gray (Sr) 1 1
    32 Zach Canada (So) 4 4 8
    50 N. Villarreal (Sr) 9 5 14 5.0
    55 M. Castleberry (Sr) 3 2 5
    56 Daniel Medina (Sr) 5 1 6 1.0
    62 Robert Roman (Jr) 2 5 7
    77 Aiden Knight (Sr) 2 1 3

    Sacks

    # Athlete Name Sacks Ydl Hurs
    Team Totals 4
    50 N. Villarreal (Sr) 2
    55 M. Castleberry (Sr) 1
    56 Daniel Medina (Sr) 1

    Interceptions

    # Athlete Name Int Int Yds Avg PD
    Team Totals 2 77 38.5 2
    2 Briley Clinton (Sr) 1 52 52.0
    5 Blake Collom (Sr) 2
    32 Zach Canada (So) 1 25 25.0

    Fumbles and Blocks

    # Athlete Name Fmb Rec FR Yds Caus Blk Pnts Blk FGs
    Team Totals 1 3
    4 Martin Quiroga (Jr) 1
    20 Beau Perkins (Sr) 1
    30 Conner Gray (Sr) 1
    77 Aiden Knight (Sr) 1

    Punts

    # Athlete Name P Yds Avg Lng In 20
    Team Totals 2 21 10.5 19
    32 Zach Canada (So) 2 21 10.5 19

    Kickoff Returns

    # Athlete Name Rets Yds Avg Lng
    Team Totals 2 54 27.0 37

