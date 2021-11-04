Tracy Halfmann Grimes September 10, 1963 – October 31, 2021

Tracy Lynn Halfmann Grimes was born on September 10, 1963, to Kathy and A.T. Halfmann Jr. She passed away at home on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the age of 58. Tracy married Paul Grimes on June 16, 1984. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Tracy was a wonderful mother to four children, and a Granny to 5 grandchildren. Tracy was a past Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters Court St. Monica of Olfen as well as holding several other offices. She also served on the Olfen ISD school board for many years and was the current sitting president. She was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Tracy’s passion for serving her community, generous spirit, and kindness was a hallmark of her relationships with her family and countless friends.

Tracy was also preceded in death by her daddy, A.T. Halfmann, Jr. She is survived by her mother Kathy Halfmann and her children, and grandchildren, Christopher and Paige Grimes, and daughter Brooklyn, Brittany (Grimes) and Brett Chudej, and daughter Berkley, Colby, and Lisa Grimes and children Nadia and Kaiden, and Cameron and Hailey Henry and daughter Adalynn. Also surviving are her siblings Tammy Curry, Tommie and David Kubenka, Bud and Amanda Halfmann, and Tabitha Halfmann, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held for Tracy on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 6:00 pm at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 am also at St. Boniface with Father Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Daughters.

The family wishes to thank their community and friends for the outpouring of support during this difficult time.