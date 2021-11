Ballinger High School Students Kira Garcia and Aiden Knight will be performing in the TMEA Region 6 All-Region Choir Concert, to be held at Permian High School in Odessa, Saturday, November 6, at 5:00 PM. Admission is $5.00 per person.

These students won their positions in the choir as a result of auditions held at Permian High School in Odessa on October 2nd.

Everyone would be more than welcome to attend in support of these two talented singers.