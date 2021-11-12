Olivia Patiño December 04, 1936 – November 10, 2021

Olivia Patiño, 84, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

She was born on Friday, December 4, 1936, to Manuel and Maria (Valdez) Peña in Menard, Texas. On May 24, 1959, she married the love of her life, Victor Patiño, Jr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ballinger. Together they shared 14 beautiful years before his passing on June 15, 1973. Olivia was deeply committed to her family and her Savior. Her love for them both was the driving force behind everything she did. She loved Jesus and her family and spent her life in service to them. She loved to cook for her family, watch novella’s, and in the past enjoyed sewing as well. Loteria was a favorite game to enjoy with all her grandchildren at any family gathering. She showered her family with unconditional love and enjoyed life to the fullest. Olivia was a loving mother, sister, and wife in all that she did. She always looked forward to her morning coffee, breakfast, and sweets. She will always be remembered for her kindness, laughter, and beautiful smile. We will certainly miss the happy sparkle in her eye.

Olivia is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Maria Peña, her husband Victor Patiño Jr., her siblings Maria Rodriguez, Vicenta Flores, Don Peña Sr., Demitrio Peña, and Jose Peña. She is also preceded in death by her grandson Raul “Chato” Gonzales, great-grandson Alejandro Fernandez, and her sons-in-law Frank Rodriguez, Danny Ruiz Jr., and Jerry Ochoa.

She is survived by her children, Stella Gonzales and husband Raul of Ballinger, Victor Patiño, III and wife Ruby of San Angelo, Nelda Rodriguez of Ballinger, Irene Vasquez and husband Simon of Ballinger, Juan Eduardo Patiño of Ballinger, and Salina Ochoa of Winters, Texas. She is also survived by her brother Manuel Peña Jr. of Abilene, and 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held for Olivia on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger and her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Father Yesu Mulakaleti will celebrate the mass. Interment will follow at the Latin American Cemetery in Ballinger.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Latin America Cemetery in Olivia’s honor.

The family wishes to thank Ballinger Home Health and Hospice and Shannon Medical Center for their loving care.