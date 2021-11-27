Talpa Talk 11-27-2021

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. As a Thanksgiving week should be.

Not time yet for the hustle and bussle of Christmas shopping. That said, a lot of the stores had their Christmas trees and stuff up last week.

A couple of people asked about how my son, David, was doing. That is my main item to be thankful for this week. You may recall that I reported that he fell, hit his head, suffered a subdural hematoma. That means that the person has a brain bleed. The doctor was able to stop the bleeding with blood transfusions and medications and didn’t have to drill a hole in his skull. His platelet count was 22 and should have been in the 140’s. The transfusions fixed him up. He is more awake now and has been working from his computer at home. He still has some issues with his equilibrium. Just go slow and hold on for awhile.

This is way more serious that some people took it to be. You can google it up and see what you think. The first thing is that about 50% don’t make it. They are fatal events. Then from 30% to 40% recover some, not a complete recovery. David seems to be all there. His memory is okay now. He will be a long recovery for the physical part but that is not a big issue for a guy his age and his job requirements. He is in the top 1% of he recovery group. That is what I am most thankful for. The doctor, a neuro surgeon told us that he is good, but not that good. That my friends, is what I am most thankful for.

Judy and I went to a friends house for Thanksgiving dinner. There was a group of about 20 relatives and friends and we had a very nice time.

Yes Sir, I over did it again. Once or so a year, I don’t think that indulging in good food is harmful. Of course I didn’t eat again until Friday night.

I was going to get out and walk some but the wind was too cold . Maybe Saturday. That is the way it goes out here in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Tala Bob