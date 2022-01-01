Talpa Talk 1-1-2022

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Mostly because we have been gone a good bit of it. On Wednesday we drove to San Antonio. Judy’s sister had acquired tickets to the Alamo Bowl. The Oklahoma Sooners were to play the Oregon Ducks. Couldn’t pass that up. She also had made reservations at a motel that was not far from the Alamo Dome. You can already guess how many extra people were crowding the motels and the parking lots and the traffic. Judy’s sister became ill and was not able to come to the game. Judy’s nephew, Boyd, drove in from Dallas. He became invaluable in navigation. He can drive at night, with unbelievable

Traffic in San Antonio and not get lost. The game didn’t start until 8:15. Ohhhh that means the game isn’t going to be over until late. It turned out to be about 12:30 am when the game ended. Then they pulled a stage out on the field for the awards ceremony and present trophies. The game itself was well played by both teams. The defenses were both good . The offenses were a little better.

The scores by both teams were usually long runs or long passes. There were a couple of exceptions but mostly exciting runners breaking through the line and running 80 yard touchdowns or an unbelievable 60 yard pass right into the receivers hands for a touchdown. It was an exciting game that ended Oklahoma 47- Oregon 32.

It was about 12:30 when the game ended and the awards took another half hour. It was about 2:00 am when we got back to the motel. We slept in until about 10:00am , called Boyd and woke him up and then we went to a place that he knew for breakfast. Then the long drive home.

Now we are packing to drive to Oklahoma to visit the great grands.

Visits them a couple of days and hope that is the last trip for awhile.

So, that is the way it goes out here in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob