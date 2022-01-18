Ruby Emma Carter May 27, 1936 – January 16, 2022

Ruby Emma Carter (neé Stephan), 85, of Winters passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Winters Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Ruby was born May 27, 1936, in Merkel to Alwin Gustav Stephan and Elsa Pauline Stephan (neé Nolte). Sister to Robert Stephan, Marie Braune & Norma Stapleton. Married October 18, 1957, she was the wife of Frank Thomas Carter, and together they had one son and three daughters. Ruby graduated from Merkel High School in 1955 and soon after met her husband, Frank. Ruby was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, singing in the choir, serving on the Chancel Guild, and the Women’s Council. She assisted for many years with St. John’s Lutheran preschool, was an alternate organist, and served on various other committees. She was a Gold Star 4-H recipient; and recognized as employee of the year with Stein Mart in Abilene. Ruby was a proficient seamstress in Winters and was even contracted to make hand-sewn costumes for an Alaskan doll company. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she touched.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her daughter Karen Joyce Carter, and her sisters Marie and Norma. She is survived by her brother Robert Stephan of Abilene; children, Rhonda and husband Mike Neal of Winters, John Carter and wife Kim of San Angelo, and Ruby Michelle Stephan and wife, Melissa and son Cooper Minton of Dripping Springs; grandchildren Jacob Goetz of Abilene, Stephen Goetz of Plainview, Ashely and husband Josh Parker of Tuscola, and grandson Blake Williams of Denton; and great-granddaughters, Makinley and Adley Parker.

A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 pm at Lange Funeral Home. A service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Winters at 2:00 on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Z. I. Hale Museum of Winters, or your favorite charity.

Romans 8:38-39

“For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”